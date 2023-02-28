YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania is returning to York to host the third annual Indoor Winter Games this weekend.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again host this amazing competition in York County,” said Erika Christiansen, Central Competition Director for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

The competition will begin on Friday, March 4, 2023. Multiple facilities in York are hosting various events, including floor hockey, figure and speed skating, and bowling.

“All of our amazing York area sponsors and volunteers have really stuck with and embraced this event. This is the first time since 2019 that we will be able to host this event to full scale and we couldn’t be more thrilled to get our athletes back into competition in these events,” Christiansen added.

The Indoor Winter Games follow the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Winter Games event, which covers alpine and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

The floor hockey events will be held in the York Expo Center, located at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York. The figure and speed skating events will be hosted at the York Ice Arena at 941 Vander Ave, and the bowling will be held at Colony Park Lanes and Laser Alley Family Fun Center.

The event’s opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the York Expo Center.

For more information regarding Special Olympics Pennsylvania, visit their website.