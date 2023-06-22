(WHTM) — The York City Police Department, York County District Attorney’s Office, and Harrisburg Area Community College have announced a new scholarship program that police say will help community members “improve their employment prospects and enable attainment of financial self-sufficiency.”

The initiative, which is through the York County Group Violence Intervention, aims to help gun violence victims, witnesses, offenders, and family/household members with a scholarship.

People in the community who have been affected by gun violence can apply for HACC’s Workforce Development Programs, which include:

  • Adult Basic & Secondary Education/General Education Diploma (GED)
  • Act235 (Lethal Weapons Training for Security work)
  • Adult Basic Welding
  • Advanced Emergency Medical Technician
  • Cardiology Technician
  • Certified Recovery Specialist/Certified Family Recovery Specialist
  • Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A
  • Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class B
  • CompTIA (Computer Course)
  • Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator
  • Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Programmer (must take CNC operator or have prior machining experience)
  • Emergency Medical Technician
  • English Language Learner (All levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced)
  • Forklift Operator
  • Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Nurse Aide
  • Personal Care Home Administrator
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Phlebotomy Technician
  • Reflexology
  • Wastewater Operator

Applications are required, which can be found here, and should be submitted to the GVI Project Manager, Tiff Lowe, at tlowe@yorkcity.org. For more information about the application process, click here.

Those who receive the scholarship can have their tuition, books, and computers fully covered.