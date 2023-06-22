(WHTM) — The York City Police Department, York County District Attorney’s Office, and Harrisburg Area Community College have announced a new scholarship program that police say will help community members “improve their employment prospects and enable attainment of financial self-sufficiency.”
The initiative, which is through the York County Group Violence Intervention, aims to help gun violence victims, witnesses, offenders, and family/household members with a scholarship.
People in the community who have been affected by gun violence can apply for HACC’s Workforce Development Programs, which include:
- Adult Basic & Secondary Education/General Education Diploma (GED)
- Act235 (Lethal Weapons Training for Security work)
- Adult Basic Welding
- Advanced Emergency Medical Technician
- Cardiology Technician
- Certified Recovery Specialist/Certified Family Recovery Specialist
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class B
- CompTIA (Computer Course)
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Programmer (must take CNC operator or have prior machining experience)
- Emergency Medical Technician
- English Language Learner (All levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced)
- Forklift Operator
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Nurse Aide
- Personal Care Home Administrator
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomy Technician
- Reflexology
- Wastewater Operator
Applications are required, which can be found here, and should be submitted to the GVI Project Manager, Tiff Lowe, at tlowe@yorkcity.org. For more information about the application process, click here.
Those who receive the scholarship can have their tuition, books, and computers fully covered.