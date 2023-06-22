(WHTM) — The York City Police Department, York County District Attorney’s Office, and Harrisburg Area Community College have announced a new scholarship program that police say will help community members “improve their employment prospects and enable attainment of financial self-sufficiency.”

The initiative, which is through the York County Group Violence Intervention, aims to help gun violence victims, witnesses, offenders, and family/household members with a scholarship.

People in the community who have been affected by gun violence can apply for HACC’s Workforce Development Programs, which include:

Adult Basic & Secondary Education/General Education Diploma (GED)

Act235 (Lethal Weapons Training for Security work)

Adult Basic Welding

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician

Cardiology Technician

Certified Recovery Specialist/Certified Family Recovery Specialist

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class B

CompTIA (Computer Course)

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Programmer (must take CNC operator or have prior machining experience)

Emergency Medical Technician

English Language Learner (All levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced)

Forklift Operator

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Nurse Aide

Personal Care Home Administrator

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Reflexology

Wastewater Operator

Applications are required, which can be found here, and should be submitted to the GVI Project Manager, Tiff Lowe, at tlowe@yorkcity.org. For more information about the application process, click here.

Those who receive the scholarship can have their tuition, books, and computers fully covered.