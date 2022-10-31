YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 400 York residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the weekend.

The walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at John C. Rudy Park in York. The participants raised over $98,000 to support the care, support and research programs, of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Angels on the Move was the top fundraising team at this year’s walk, raising more than $14,000, largely in part to the annual Sing for a Cure Lip Sync competition fundraiser, which is presented by Visiting Angels.

“Hundreds of people joined us at John C. Rudy Park on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Brianne Grieb, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

A total of more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends help to provide care to people who are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

If you are interested in donating, fundraising is set to continue through Dec. 31, 2022. You can click here to make a donation.

In Pennsylvania alone, there are a over 280,000 people who are living with Alzheimer’s and 500,000 caregivers.