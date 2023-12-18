YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– At midnight The York Water Company will lift its mandatory restriction on water use in York, Adams, Lancaster, and Franklin counties.

The order was made four months ago due to severe drought conditions. At that time, Lake Redman, the primary source of water for the York Water Company, was down seven feet of water.

But the recent rain this month – has filled up the lake once again.

JT Hand, President and CEO of York Water said, “We thank our great customers for reducing their water usage and we are very appreciative that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been supportive of our efforts and the welfare of our community. DEP authorized us to reduce our mandatory conservation pass by and issued a Drought Warning for York County based upon precipitation patterns over the past 12 months. Along with the recent 3.4” of rain in December, these two key actions have assisted us in recovering water storage in Lake Redman. In early September the reservoir was down by as much as 7.5’. The Lake Redman Reservoir is once again full.”