YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a “5K on Thanksgiving morning” kind-of-person, you’re in luck! The York YMCA announced Tuesday that their Turkey Trot will be returning for the 26th year in a row.

The YMCA of the Roses will be holding the York YMCA Turkey Trot at the York Branch YMCA, located at 90 N. Newberry St. in York. The 5K will begin on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m., or you are welcome to participate virtually.

Registration for the Turkey Trot is $30 and includes a bright pink long-sleeve athletic shirt. You can click here to register. There are also referral and team options available.

The York YMCA is anticipating around 5,000 people to be participating in the 5K. Participants in the 5K will be supporting the YMCA with the following: