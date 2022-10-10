YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — October is domestic violence awareness month, and the York YWCA is making sure that residents in danger know they have a place to rely on for help.

The York YWCA says the first step in helping victims of domestic abuse is acknowledging how common it is. Survivors, supporters, and advocates came together on Oct. 10, for a vigil at the Heidelberg United Church of Christ.

“The likelihood that we all know someone is very, very great, and so during domestic violence awareness month, it can be really, really helpful for us to recognize that, to learn more, to normalize having these conversations,” said Julie Himler, Community Education Director for the York YWCA.

People who came together at the vigil wore purple, a color used to represent the women’s suffrage movement, which symbolizes strength.