YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Charges that a man was facing for his role in a deadly York County shooting have been dropped.

The homicide charges that were brought against Trayquan Robinson, 23, of North York Borough, for killing 20-year-old Phillip Banks were withdrawn on June 28, according to online court documents. Other than homicide, Robinson was also charged with conspiracy which was also dropped.

Two other men, Antonio Jones, 23, of York City, and Tyler Orr, 26, of York Township were also charged in March after the grand jury recommended the homicide and conspiracy charges for their alleged roles. Jones and Orr are still currently charged in Banks’ death.

Banks was shot and killed in May 2018 at the first block of North Franklin Street, which police said was “targeted.” York City Police were called to the area around 4 p.m. and found Banks dead.

A request for comment was left with the York County District Attorney’s office but abc27 has yet to hear back as of this writing.

Even though the homicide charges were dropped Robinson still faces drug charges from a separate incident in 2022, according to court documents.