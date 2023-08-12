WEST MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Manchester Township Fire Department held its 111th annual Firefighter Association of York County convention.

The day kicked off with a parade that included over 80 fire departments, high school marching bands, Miss Pennsylvania, and more.

For firefighters and police officers, it’s a day to get to know their community.

Randy Collazo of Dover Township Fire and Police said, “This is important to have because it shows the community we’re involved with them. It shows them we care enough to be around them and to show them — if you go to the parade ground, I believe you can talk to anyone you want to – if you have any questions – and just be a part of the whole experience.”

There were also games, free entertainment, and food trucks.