HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hanover Borough, York County.

According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police have said that the man was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Kevin Shaeffer of Westminster, Maryland.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident. He was then transported from the scene to York Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, the release noted.

The police department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the accident to contact the police department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.

No other information is being released at this time.