YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night, the York County Coroner’s Office reports.

Police responded to the 500 block of W. Market Street around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to York City police, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the coroner’s office.

The name of the man and his cause and manner of death will be released pending notification of family and an autopsy, the York County coroner says.

The York City Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.