YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.

York Fire United Fire states the fire became a second alarm to bring in more people to help fight the fire. As of 6 p.m., crews were still on the scene, but the fire has been brought under control.

abc27 learned from crews on the scene that no injuries have been reported at this time.