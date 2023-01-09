YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are facing firearms charges after a shooting investigation in York.

According to York City Police, officers responded to Penn Park on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and made contact with multiple individuals.

Police later discovered two armed men walking out of a breezeway on the first block of S. Newberry Street. The men were detained and police located two handguns.

One of the detained individuals allegedly admitted to stealing the firearm from a vehicle. They were also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Another individual found with a handgun was determined to be a person not allowed to possess a firearm. They were also found to have multiple warrants for their arrest.

Both individuals, who were not identified by police, are now facing multiple firearm, theft, and drug offenses.