EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County.

According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old man was the driver, when he lost control, left the road, and impacted a tree. Deputy Corner Karen Frank arrived on the scene and found that the 22-year-old man was unrestrained and died at the scene. The cause of his death was multiple blunt force traumas, and the manner of his death was an accident.

Two other passengers who were with the driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The conditions of those individuals are not known at this time.

The identity of the man who died is known and the next of kin was notified. However, the release stated that they are waiting on additional family to be notified before releasing his name.

An autopsy will not be performed but a routine toxicology report will be obtained. The York County Regional Police is the investigating police agency.