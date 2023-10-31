YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A months-long investigation led to the seizure of $250,000 worth of marijuana in York.

York City Police say the investigation began with a traffic stop and led to the night work Violence Intervention Unit piecing together information. The investigation resulted in search warrants for two houses that were executed on Oct 27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the searches, with help from the York County Drug Task Force and US Marshalls, led to the discovery of 200 pounds of marijuana.

Shamir McCray was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver. McCray’s bail was set at $75,000 and he remains in York County Prison awaiting a Nov. 9 hearing.

“The success of this operation serves not only the team’s collective effort but also shines a light on their dedication and exceptional investigative skills,” said York City Police. “The team gathered bits of information that led them to set the stage for this significant drug bust.”