YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The city of York is fighting hunger one step at a time.

The Greater York Crop Hunger Walk was today.

About 100 people split up into 30 different groups and walked from York Center Square to Spring Grove.

All of them raise thousands of dollars that will go to the York County Food Bank.

Participants say it makes a huge difference to the community

Milton Leke, Chairman of the Greater York Crop Hunger Walk said, “I think the people who are in need appreciate what they get, the food they get. I have worked in the food pantries, helped distribute food and they’re always very appreciative of the food they get.”

This is the walk’s 40th anniversary. Every year it happens on the second Sunday of October.