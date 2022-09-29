MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week.

Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.

The ambulance was struck in the upper rear portion of the cab. No one was injured in the incident and no patients were being transported.

Police say the suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2003-08 gold Toyota Corolla with primer colored spots on the passenger side.

If you can identify this vehicle you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.