YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual York city Easter egg hunt was held at Kiwanis Lake today after being postponed last weekend due to weather.

York’s Easter egg hunt featured a bike raffle, kid zone, Easter crafts, and of course an egg hunt.

“We have it every year around this time just to bring families together right before the holiday,” said Diaz Woodard, a Recreational Specialist for York city.

This was the 48th annual York city Easter egg hunt.