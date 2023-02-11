YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 55th Annual York Builders Association Home and Garden show is back at the Weis Market arena at the York Fairgrounds.

One of the nation’s most well-known interior designers, Taniya Nayak was at the show on Saturday and may recognize here from HGTV.

She, along with other experts, is there to help homeowners find information about products and services just in time for the spring.

“We are really excited to be here this weekend and enjoy the homeowners coming out. We have local workshops, we’re gonna have a succulent plant and orchids and candle making so we have quite a few activities going on this weekend,” Executive Vice President of the York Builders Association Laurie Lourie said.

The show wraps up on Sunday afternoon.