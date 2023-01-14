YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures.

There were appearances by the ice princess Elsa, her sister Anna the York Revolution mascot downtown.

“This one is in such an ideal location in Downtown York. It’s easy to reach for the downtown york community, but also again those rail trail communities. we have one of the most diverse, and I think probably the most fun ice festival you’re going to find and you really notice the people who come out and really notice the tradition that we’ve created,” York Revolution Director for marketing and Communications Doug Appler said.

This year’s edition of the ice festival marked the return of the famous 40-foot ice slide in Cherry Lane for kids and those who are kids at heart!