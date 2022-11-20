YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon.

For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal.

Guests can also receive winter coats and warm clothing if they need them.

“In the church, we have set up all different sizes of coats, hats, and scarves that people have donated. So, as people come in they get their meal and if they’re cold they can get warm clothes as well,” cooking coordinator Katie Berkebile said.

The church is planning to supply meals to over 500 people. The dinner started at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon and will continue until supplies run out.