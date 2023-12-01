(WHTM) – It is one annual certainty in such an uncertain time around the world for United States troops.

It’s the “Trees for Troops” program. These trees will end up all over America, but they come from Pennsylvania.

State and local leaders gathered at the York fairgrounds for this year’s kickoff.

The idea came from “Operation Desert Storm,” the first war in Iraq in the early 1990s.

Gerrit Strathmeyer, of Strathmeyer Christmas Trees, said, “They said just walking into the mess tent with this smell of the Christmas tree was what brought them memories of home. And that’s what made that day that much better, because they could remember being around the Christmas tree with family, with friends.”

This is the 18th year of the “Trees for Troops” program.

You can donate at the Trees for Troops website or in person this Saturday and Sunday at the York Fairgrounds.