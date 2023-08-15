YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A building that used to be where a bakery would run its business in York County will soon have living spaces.

The former Fox Bakery in downtown York near Wellspan Park, is about to become an apartment building with ground-floor retail space.

The reason why turn a commercial building into a mostly residential one is because of the work-from-home trend.

“It was an office building,” Royal Square Development & Construction member Dylan Bauer said. “The office market is flat. We are seeing very high demand for downtown York apartments, which is an obvious choice for us to make this a residential living space.”

All 43 apartments will be one-bedroom units and they’ll rent for about $1,100 a month.