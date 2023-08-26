Photo of men in ATM machine theft, provided by police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two men managed to steal an ATM machine from a hotel in York County and police are asking for help to identify them.

The ATM machine was stolen from the Four Points Sheraton Hotel, off of Toronita Street Manchester Township, on Monday, Aug. 21, Northern York County Regional Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Two men arrived at the hotel just after 3 a.m. and walked in with their own hand truck, police wrote. One man spoke to the clerk about making a reservation while the other walked through the lobby with the truck.

The machine was put on the hand truck then the man walked out the back door, police wrote. The duo then drove away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 292-3647.