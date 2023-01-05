SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Indian, Nepali-style restaurant named Chef Lama officially opened its doors in York County back on Dec. 9, 2022.

Chef Lama is owned and operated by two friends, Apsara Banjara and Chef Shekhar Lama. This new Indian style restaurant is just one of three Indian Nepali style restaurants that Lama owns. According to Lama, his first two New Jersey-based Indian style restaurants are called Momokingg, which opened back in 2009, and Dosabytes, which opened in 2021.

Though Banjara, whose been a York resident since 2007, was not involved in Lama’s previous restaurants, she began advocating for an Indian Nepali restaurant to come to York. Soon after, she teamed up with her long time friend, Chef Lama, and together they opened one of their own.

According to Lama, he was born and raised in a small town located at the North East of India, called Darjeeling. Earlier in his life, the future Chef spent lot of time cooking Indian food in the Southern part of India before officially moving to the United States back in 2009.

This brand new York County location is Lama’s first restaurant to open its doors in Pennsylvania.

“We wanted to expand the business and saw an opportunity open up in Central Pa.,” Lama said. “It also made sense since I have friends and family in the area.”

The new ‘fine dining’ restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Indian, Nepali-style meals on its menu, some of these options consisting of:

Appetizers, that are either baked/broiled in a tandoor oven or grilled/charbroiled in a clay oven

Vegetarian/ Vegan entrees

Chicken entrees

Red & hot meat and seafood curry entrees

Momos (Indian, Nepali style dumplings)

Multiple options of Biryani (mixed rice dishes)

Indian-style bread and a lot more!

According to Chef Lama’s website, the new restaurant offers a buffet option for its guests that is available every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. In addition to the buffet hours, Chef Lama also offers dinner dining hours from:

Sunday – Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chef Lama also has several restaurant service options available for its guests to choose from such as in-house dining, take-out, pick-up, Door Dash, and Grub Hub. According to their website, Chef Lama also offers opportunities to hold special events like weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries.

According to Lama, there are plans in the making to further expand his Indian Nepali-style cooking across Pa. in the future.

The new Chef Lama is located at 3320 E. Market St. in York. For more information on the new restaurant, you can visit their website at www.cheflama.com