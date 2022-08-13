YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon.

On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies.

Parents could also sign up kids for other recreational activities and get health resources.

“One of my biggest goals is to make resources available for the city. The main goal is to make sure everyone in the city has the resources they need, particularly for the kids who are going back to school, “Diaz Woodard of York City said.

More than 500 students attended the event. The goal is to get even more people to come next year.