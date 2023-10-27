YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has announced that starting next week there will be rolling stops on Interstate 83 between Exit 24 and Exit 28 to allow blasting to be performed.

Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 30, Wednesday, November 1, and Friday, November 3, there will be a single rolling stop for up to 10 minutes in each direction of Interstate 83 from Exit 24 (Emigsville/Route 238) to Exit 28 (Route 297/Zions View/Strinestown).

PennDOT asks motorists to be alert and use caution throughout the area.