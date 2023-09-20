YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Economic Alliance has announced that the 2023 City of York BLOOM Grant Program for small businesses is now open for grant applications.

The application period will remain open from Wednesday, Sep. 20 to Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

The program will award grants between $500 and $1,500 to small businesses in York for projects that will help with productivity and expand businesses to the next level. The grant amounts will be considered based on a need and potential impact.

The York County Economic Alliance says that priority consideration will be given to the following:

Businesses that have not received funding from previous BLOOM grant programs.

Businesses owned by Women, or Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

Businesses owned by Veterans.

The program was first started in 2018 and has given 191 BLOOM grants totaling $422,978.30 since its inception.

To access the application and to learn more about these grants, click here.