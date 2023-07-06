YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that inspections are planned on two bridges spanning Interstate 83 in York County that will cause lane restrictions.

Beginning Monday, June 10 restrictions will begin on the Hain Road and Plank Road bridges. Weather permitting, the inspection will take place through Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 between mile markers four and six.

Motorists should drive through these sections of roadways with caution to ensure the safety of the inspectors and of themselves.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.