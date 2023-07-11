YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Vendors from Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market have a new venue option after a fire ripped through part of the building.

The Penn Market in York is opening its doors to Broad Street Market vendors temporarily, giving them a chance to rebuild their business and keep up customer relations.

“We understand the profound impact of the fire on the Broad Street Market community and

the vendors who rely on it,” Market Manager for Penn Market Britney Walker said. “As a fellow market, we believe in the power of unity and collaboration. Opening our doors to the affected vendors is a small gesture to ensure their businesses can continue to thrive during this challenging time.”

An electrical malfunction sparked the fire that caused damage to Broad Street Market’s second building which is the closest to 6th Street. The building housed almost 40 vendors.

The market, which can be found at 380 West Market Street, has a history of connecting local vendors with the community by offering fresh produce, artisanal goods and culinary experiences.

Officials with Penn Market, The Redevelopment Authority, and The York City Bureau of Permits & Inspections are working to ensure an easy transition for the Broad Street Market vendors to the temporary new spot.