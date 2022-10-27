LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM)- Roundtop Mountain Resort had a busy season last winter, but COVID-19 protocols and staffing issues didn’t make it easy.

“It was a really challenging year, for the last couple of years, as it was for every business out there,” said Ted McDowell, General Manager of Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Like many businesses Roundtop Mountain Resort, owned by Vail Resorts, is adapting.

“We’re excited about things we have put in place to mitigate those challenges as best we can,” said McDowell

To address staffing challenges Vail Resorts has increased its minimum wage to $20.00 an hour.

“Now that we are getting those applications back in we are going to open our tubing hill an extra hour, extend the tubing hill hours, and we are going to be able to open our restaurants again,” said McDowell.

Some of the things we picked up during the pandemic will be sticking around.

“We still have the protocols for our enhanced cleaning procedure. Our staff still do daily health checks on their phone before they come in,” said McDowell.

While they can’t control the weather, they are prepared to make snow when they can.

“We’ve replaced some piping that allows more water flow. We’ve moved some snow guns further out in the runs so we can blow snow further out with the enhanced water flow,” said McDowell.

abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara weighed in on whether the cold outbreak we just had in mid-October is a sign of a cold winter ahead.

“So is it possible that we could start off this snow season this winter below average in December and January? It is possible. We have to wait and see what the overall pattern will be at that point. There is some hope for snow lovers,” said Brett Thackara, abc27 Meteorologist.

We’ll have to wait and see what mother nature brings our way.

“We are looking for a really strong season,” said McDowell.

Opening day for Roundtop Mountain Resort is December 16.