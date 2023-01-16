York, Pa. (WHTM) — Community-based nonprofit Crispus Attucks York is set to launch a capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new African American history and cultural museum.

The proposed museum project, which is set to be named the Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center, was designed by York County award-winning architectural firm Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects. The design plans for the museum were unveiled in March 2021, and the project is expected to cost about $8 million, according to Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects’ website.

The future museum is going to be about 19,000 square feet in size and is set to be three stories tall.

Crispus Attucks York organization will be holding a kickoff meeting for the new capital campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. at the site of the future museum on 513-543 S. Court St. in York.

The soon-to-be Crispus Attucks History and Cultural Center will be a place to explore, document, and showcase African American history and African Americans’ impact on York City. According to Crispus Attucks York, the future museum will specifically educate the surrounding public on York’s history of:

Slavery

Segregation

Civil unrest

Social injustice

Activism

In addition to educating the public on these historical realities, the new Crispus Attucks History and Cultural Center will also be utilized as a meeting space for the community and will be capable of hosting events in its event space, which can accommodate up to 100 people.

Crispus Attucks in York was founded in 1931 to help African Americans meet their social and educational needs. Today, the nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide education services, human services, community development, and affordable housing to enhance the quality of life for a diverse population, according to its website.

To donate to Crispus Attucks York, you can visit crispusattucks.org.