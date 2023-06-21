YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Previously banned books will return to Central York Schools.

This comes after the passage of a new library policy by the Central York County School Board on Tuesday night’s meeting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the passage of the new policy, the meeting came with intense community comments from both sides of the ongoing book ban argument, not only from parents but also from students.

After multiple meetings and hearings, a solution was reached. The board had long discussions about the language after hearing the community’s concerns. The board passed the policy, eight to one.

According to the board’s description of the policy, it would allow for different genres of books that are in the Central York School District’s library to be restricted by age. However, this will be done by a student’s parent for the individual student, and not by school administration.

Superintendent Peter Aiken noted that the next step is communication with Central York parents.

“Once a policy is passed and we start to work on the administrative regulations, so part of this work will now ensue,” Aiken said. “We as a leadership team will get together devise a plan and welcome any feedback but I would say based on this we’re going to be highly proactive in making sure that this is communicated.”

The board made it clear this policy is a compromise with the community. The board added that they would like to see a healthy collaboration between students, parents, and officials in the future.

abc27 is working to obtain the updated policy.