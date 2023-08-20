YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers at Memorial Park in York today.

Friends, family, and volunteers including the American Gold Star Mothers of Central Pennsylvania read the names of those who died in combat.

One mother who lost her son in Iraq says this is a way to honor his memory.

Cher Kondor, Gold Star Garden founder and mother of a fallen army specialist said, “When your son or daughter dies you are heartbroken, so that’s what the garden was here for, it’s here for peace and healing — a big chunk of your heart gets ripped out and you need a way to heal that so that’s what this is.”

A bell was also rung each time a group of names was read.

The American Gold Star Mothers of Central Pennsylvania called it a sound of gratitude.