YORK, Pa. (WHTM ) – Children’s Home of York (CHOY) will be hosting an Open House Tuesday to highlight BRIDGES™ Partial Hospitalization Program and SOAR @ the A.N.G.E.L. Center.

Leaders hope the open house will provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the programs and the positive impact they have had on the lives of children and their families in York County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BRIDGES™ Partial Hospitalization Program is an alternative academic program, designed to combine a traditional school day with intensive psychiatric care, group therapy, and other essential services.

This program allows school-age children to receive the mental health services they need to succeed while avoiding falling behind their peers.

SOAR @ the A.N.G.E.L. Center is a highly specialized residential program aimed at providing therapeutic services to children who have complex mental, behavioral, and/or cognitive needs. The program seeks to strengthen familial relationships and equip clients with skills to better manage their emotions.

SOAR is the first residential program of its kind in Pennsylvania. The home will also be celebrating the dedication of the sensory room in the A.N.G.E.L. Center, the Snoozelen Room.

The Snoozelen Room was made possible by the York Builders and Association, and other companies. “We are excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the incredible work being done through our BRIDGES and SOAR programs,” said Ron Bunce, Ph.D., LMSW, President & CEO at CHOY.

The project also won the PBA Community Service Project of the Year.

“This Open House is a fantastic opportunity for individuals, families, and our community partners to learn more of the transformative impact these programs have on the lives of our children and adolescents.”

The open house begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.