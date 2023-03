YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York will no longer have a limit to the number of police officers it’s allowed to have.

On March 21, York City Council unanimously voted to lift the police cap. They also voted to create a Detective Commander position, to help make the department more effective and efficient.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Before this decision was made, York City Police had a hiring cap of 100 officers, however they decided they wanted to lift this cap due to rising crime.