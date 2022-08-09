YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on.

The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according to a release from the mayor’s office. Anyone who thinks they might have the right tree for the city can contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with their name, address, and phone number.

The selected tree will be removed at no cost to the property owner and placed in Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season.

The tree will be lit on Dec. 2 as part of the annual Light Up York celebration that kicks off the holiday season downtown.