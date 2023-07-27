YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York will have multiple traffic advisories and street closings from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 1.

Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 28 West Philadelphia Street will be closed between North George Street and North Beaver Street for a crane lift and construction at the Appell Center until the evening of Sunday, July 30.

Motorists that are traveling westbound on Philadelphia Street will have the option of turning left or right at George Street because turning right is an option, outdoor dining on North George Street will not occur.

Tuesday, August 1

Due to York’s National Night Out, the following road closure will occur on the evening of Tuesday, August 1:

North Broad Street will be closed between East Market Street and East Philadelphia Street.

South West Street will be closed between West King Street and West Poplar Street.

North Pine Street will be closed between East Philadelphia Street and East Walnut Street.

Madison Ave will be closed between Roosevelt Avenue and North Hartley Street.

East College Avenue will be closed between South Queen Street and South Pine Street.

South Penn Street will be closed between West Market Street and West King Street.

To find a National Night Out event near you, check out abc27’s list here.