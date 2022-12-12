YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian and television and movie celebrity Kevin James will be returning to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York next year.

James will be performing live at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16, through the box office at the Appell Center. You can call 717-846-1111 or visit in person at 50 N. George St. in York.

“We are excited to once again host Kevin James here on the Strand Theatre stage for the first time since 2017,” says Todd Fogdall, Appell Center President and CEO. “Laughter is what everyone really needs now and we are looking forward to giving our audience a great experience they will remember – and laugh about – for a long time!”