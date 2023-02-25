YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police and Fire, Logos Academy, and WellSpan Health hosted a free community CPR class in York on Saturday.

The program is called “Heroes for Hearts” and it allows anyone aged 14 and older to sign up for a free CPR certification administered by the emergency response staff and crews of York City.

The program was created in light of the life-saving efforts that played out on television when Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during a football game.

But, there is also a local connection.

“Just over a year ago one of our local city students was revived by CPR by police officers and staff. The commissioner wanted to put this training on for members of the community to try to get this outreach to hopefully try and help more people,” Lieutenant Michael Meeker of York City Police said,

Over 60 residents signed up and became CPR certified. The program organizers are expecting to host a here’s of hearts training event every year.