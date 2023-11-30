YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man died after an incident at a workplace in York County that involved a forklift and a parked tractor-trailer, according to the coroner’s office.

The York County Coroner’s Office wrote in a report that a 30-year-old male employee at C-P Flexible Packaging, located at 15 Grumbacher Road in Manchester Township, was found unresponsive from his injuries around 11 a.m.

The man was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment but later died, the report states.

Details are limited but the incident involved a forklift and a parked tractor-trailer, according to the report. OSHA, along with Northern York Regional police, are investigating.

An autopsy for the man, who was not identified in the coroner’s report, is scheduled to take place Friday.