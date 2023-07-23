SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s office was called to the scene of a police incident in the county on Sunday morning.

According to the office, the incident took place in the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive in Springettsbury Township.

The office has confirmed with abc27 that they were called to the scene.

At this time, there is no word yet on what the incident was. Officials also tell abc27 that more information would be released at a later time.