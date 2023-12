YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The coroner was called to a motorcycle crash in York County Friday.

The coroner said that they were called to a crash at the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

Details of the crash are still unclear, but it was between a car and a motorcycle, the coroner confirmed. York City Police say that there is at least one fatality.

