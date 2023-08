YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a crash Wednesday evening.

The coroner’s office is currently at the scene of the crash at the 200 block of Bryansville Road, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Details of the crash are still limited, there was no word on the number of vehicles involved or if there are any other injuries.