YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was found dead in York County after he fell into a pit and could not get out, according to the coroner’s office.

The York County Coroner’s Office said in a report that they were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m. along the 1800 block of Detters Mill Road in Washington Township Tuesday. After arriving, the report states that the man’s body was found stuck, face down in a pit in his garage where he was working around a water valve.

“Due to the constraints of the physical space, it is believed that the male could not easily extricate himself,” the coroner’s office wrote in the report.

The man’s death is believed to have been from potential asphyxia, however, it is unknown if he may have had a medical event before the incident.

His identity was not released by the coroner’s office, and there will not be an autopsy. The manner of death was considered accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.