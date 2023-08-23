YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman was found dead in a home after a fire in York County on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a report from the coroner.
York County Coroner Pam Gay said that the office got a report about a woman who was dead after a building fire at the 4500 block of Hikey Street in Dover Township.
After arriving at the home right before 3 p.m., police did not see any active fire, but it did appear that one did break out, but it was able to be contained, the report states.
A 59-year-old woman was found dead inside the home; however, the report did not list a cause of death for her. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The fire is being investigated by Northern York County Regional Police and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.
This is a developing story, stick with abc27 News we will update it as more information is released.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.