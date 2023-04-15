YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A county-wide burn ban for York County is scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, April 16.

According to Resolution 2023-08 from the York County Board of Commissioners, the ban is due to record low stream levels, very low groundwater levels, drier-than-normal temperatures as well as significant rainfall not being forecasted and low rainfall over recent weeks.

The resolution also states that this burn ban supersedes any municipal ordnance to the contrary.

Someone who violates the burn ban commits a summary offense and could be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third offense if they are convicted.

The resolution defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible materials such as but not limited to garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or vegetable material, outdoors either in a screened or unscreened burn barrel or on the ground.