YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused a portion of Interstate 83 in York County to be closed on Monday morning.
According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 83 South between Exit 21: US 30 East and Arsenal Road and Exit 19A: PA 462 East- Market Street. All lanes are closed at this time.
There is also a ramp closure on PA 181 in both directions at the Interstate 83 South Exit.
No word on when either the ramp or road will be reopened at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News