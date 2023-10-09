YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused a portion of Interstate 83 in York County to be closed on Monday morning.

According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 83 South between Exit 21: US 30 East and Arsenal Road and Exit 19A: PA 462 East- Market Street. All lanes are closed at this time.

There is also a ramp closure on PA 181 in both directions at the Interstate 83 South Exit.

No word on when either the ramp or road will be reopened at this time.