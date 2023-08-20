YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire that took place in York City during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to Chief William Sleeger with the York City Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 300 block of Wallace Street. Sleeger said that crews were dispatched around 4:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire became a two-alarm fire and involved a commercial business.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but Sleeger stated that the fire is under investigation by City Police and the fire department.

No injuries were reported because of the fire, according to Sleeger.