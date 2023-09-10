YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in York County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to Rose Fire Compnay No. 1, crews were dispatched to the 16000 block of Draco Road in Hopewell Township for a report of a house fire at around 2:40 a.m.

When crews arrived they found that the home was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were on scene for roughly three hours before they were cleared from the fire.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what the cause of the fire was at this time.