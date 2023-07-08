WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews responded to a gas leak that occurred in West Manheim Township, York County on Saturday, July 8.

A spokesperson with Columbia Gas has told abc27 that the gas leak was in the 300 block of Pumping Station Road on Saturday morning. The spokesperson said the area where the gas line is a construction zone and that a contractor hit a marked underground gas line which caused the leak.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The spokesperson also stated that no one has been evacuated due to the leak and that service to any customers was not affected because of the incident.

The gas has been shut off and crews are making repairs to the line at this time.